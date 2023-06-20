FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 117.48%. The business had revenue of C$558.75 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of ERF opened at C$18.94 on Monday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.28%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

