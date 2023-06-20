FY2023 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.85). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.37) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

