FY2023 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.