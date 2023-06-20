Cardinal Energy Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 46.63%.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$6.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.23. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.26 and a 1 year high of C$9.96.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

