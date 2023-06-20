FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Decreased by Stifel Firstegy

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$77.26 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 24.92%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of BNE opened at C$5.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.40. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of C$5.18 and a one year high of C$10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.80.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

