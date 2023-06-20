Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

FRD stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 312,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 183,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 25.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

