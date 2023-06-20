LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 559,307 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

