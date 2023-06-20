StockNews.com Upgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to “Hold”

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE:AX opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,178,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

