Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

ADXS opened at $1.02 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

