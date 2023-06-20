Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.26 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
