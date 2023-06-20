Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.26 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

