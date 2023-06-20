RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $209.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.01. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.