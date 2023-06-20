StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Old Point Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.21. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

