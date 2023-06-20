Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 16,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

