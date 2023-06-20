Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,404 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.