Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NYSE:HEP opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $19.85.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 127,176 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 110.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 95.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

