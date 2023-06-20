Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
NYSE:HEP opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $19.85.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.
