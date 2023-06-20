MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,006 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

