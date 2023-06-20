StockNews.com Upgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Hold

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.93 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $873.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

