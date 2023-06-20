StockNews.com Upgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Hold

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.93 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $873.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

