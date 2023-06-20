Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $83.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $755,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,678.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

