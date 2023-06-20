TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
TRX Gold Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
