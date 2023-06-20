TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

