SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.12.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

