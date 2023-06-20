SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 11.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.12.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
