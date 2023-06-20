Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 5.1 %
CMTL opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.
