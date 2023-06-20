Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of XM opened at $18.07 on Friday.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

