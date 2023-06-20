Short Interest in Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Decreases By 9.0%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Ibstock Stock Performance
Ibstock stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.14.
Ibstock Company Profile
