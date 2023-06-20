Short Interest in Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Decreases By 9.0%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Ibstock stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

