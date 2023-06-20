TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $466.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

