Short Interest in Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Grows By 6.0%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,277,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 2,147,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMQCF stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1.7 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 13bn.

