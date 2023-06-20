Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.6 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INGXF opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

