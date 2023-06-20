K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in May

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KBRLF shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

