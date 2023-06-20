Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Decreases By 9.2%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,381.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KKKUF shares. Nomura lowered Kakaku.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kakaku.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

Shares of KKKUF opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. Kakaku.com has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

