Analysts Set Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Target Price at $7.00

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
WVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of WVE opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.90. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
