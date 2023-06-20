Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Grows By 7.1%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Komatsu Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Separately, Citigroup raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

