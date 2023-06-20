Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,732,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,150,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,507 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 91.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

