Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Price Target at C$52.25

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLC. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$42.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$60.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

