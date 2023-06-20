Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives $61.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBAXY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $0.3219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

