CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $338.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.20.

Several research firms have commented on CACI. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CACI International Price Performance

NYSE CACI opened at $325.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.73. CACI International has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $326.86. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CACI International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 2,850.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $12,950,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

