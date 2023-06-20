Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,178,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 1,302,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,789.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KREVF shares. HSBC raised shares of Keppel REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keppel REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KREVF opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

