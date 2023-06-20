United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives $31.80 Average PT from Analysts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after buying an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 147,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United Community Banks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

