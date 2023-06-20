BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCAB. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

BioAtla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $3.78 on Friday. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $180.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioAtla will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at $246,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

