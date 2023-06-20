Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $5.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

Insider Activity

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,058 shares in the company, valued at $744,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

