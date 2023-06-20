HC Wainwright Comments on Vista Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vista Gold in a research note issued on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Gold in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.53 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Vista Gold by 54.5% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 797,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

