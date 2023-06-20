Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zura Bio Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zura Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Zura Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 117,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
