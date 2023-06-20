Raymond James Weighs in on Blackline Safety Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

BLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.85 million.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

