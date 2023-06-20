Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Lifted by B. Riley

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $468.18 million, a PE ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,910,182.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $78,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,744.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,910,182.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,725 shares of company stock worth $1,322,847. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

