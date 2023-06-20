Capital One Financial Weighs in on CNX Resources Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a report issued on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.78 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,068,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

