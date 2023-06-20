Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $429.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $120.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $121.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 18.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Lennar by 5.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 31.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

