Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Envista Holdings Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Envista in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Envista has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 842,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,845,000 after buying an additional 702,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,656.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 705,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

