Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Shares of RJF opened at $100.09 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.