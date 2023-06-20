155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a fifty-two week low of C$49.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

155675 (BLD.TO) ( TSE:BLD Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.48 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

