Brokers Offer Predictions for Valeo Pharma Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:VPH)

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Valeo Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Valeo Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

VPH opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.48. Valeo Pharma has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.69.

