Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAP. TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after acquiring an additional 874,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

