Brokers Offer Predictions for Mitek Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Mitek Systems in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MITK opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

